'Path to Pride': PM Modi to launch Defence Space Mission

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch Defence Space Mission- to boost India's space related defence preparedness, even as he inaugurates the DefExpo 22 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The Mission DefSpace is an initiative of the government to enable the development of innovative solutions for the defence forces in the space domain through industry and startups, according to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add on to the security architecture of the country.

DefExpo 2022: Rajnath Singh reviews preparations, over 900 firms to take part

DefExpo-2022, India's largest-ever defence exhibition, will be held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 18 to 22 October 2022. The 12th edition of the DefExpo aims to bring new technologies and solutions in the field of defence exclusively for Indian companies.

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is 'Path to Pride'. At DefExpo-2022, as many as 75 countries will be participating. The Expo will also witness 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue under the theme 'India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergizing Defence and Security cooperation'. More than 53 African countries have been invited for IADD and 44 for IOR+ conclave. "IADD and IOR+ conclave will be two very important events for promoting peace, security, prosperity and defense cooperation throughout the region and establishing new defense and industrial partnerships," added Singh.

The 2nd Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the Expo, which will provide a stage for a comprehensive dialogue to promote defence cooperation amongst IOR+ nations to foster peace, growth, stability and prosperity, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

During the Expo, the first ever Investors' Meet for defence will also be held. It will also witness more than hundred startups getting an opportunity to showcase their innovations at Manthan 2022, the defence innovation event of iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence). The event would also see forging of 451 partnerships/launches through the event 'Bandhan'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 18:01 [IST]