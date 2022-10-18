Path to pride: 12th DefExpo 2022 to begin today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 18: DefExpo-2022, India's largest-ever defence exhibition, will be held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 18 to 22 October 2022.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Aatmanirbharta, the 12th edition of the DefExpo aims to bring new technologies and solutions in the field of defence exclusively for Indian companies.

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is 'Path to Pride'. At DefExpo-2022, the participants will get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms and be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships.

"As part of the DefExpo, live demonstration by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and DRDO, showcasing land, naval and air procedures, and systems in action will be held in the evening from 1645 h onwards from 18 to 22 Oct 22 at Sabarmati River Front. The joint live demonstration will include combat freefall, Sarang helo aerobatics, slithering from helo into a boat, high speed boat runs and neutralising enemy post," the defence ministry said in a statement.

DefExpo 2022: Rajnath Singh reviews preparations, over 900 firms to take part

India expects businesses worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during DefExpo 2022, with the participation of as many as 75 countries, 33 ministers from foreign nations, and 1,340 Indian companies.

Nearly 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, Transfer of Technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected during the Bandhan ceremony on October 20.

DefExpo 2022 will showcase the growing prowess of the domestic defence industry, which is one of the major drivers of the nation's resolve to achieve 'Make in India, Make for the World' as envisioned by the Prime Minister, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

DefExpo for Indian companies

DefExpo 2022 will be the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of company registered in India, Exhibitor having Joint Venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants.

The DefExpo 2022 will also mark the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. All these companies will participate in DefExpo for the first time.

The India Pavilion - a marque pavilion of Department of Defence Production - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups and latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, while presenting India's vision for 2047.

In addition, there will be an exclusive Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Pavilion to showcase the prowess of the country's start-ups carrying out R&D and innovation in futuristic technologies.

For the first time, States/Union Territories (UTs) have been invited to set up pavilions at the event. The Raksha Mantri emphasised that with this new initiative, States/UTs will get an opportunity to participate in nation building by attracting investment and bolstering their potential of indigenous aerospace & defence manufacturing.

International participation

Seventy five (75) countries will be participating in DefExpo 2022. The Raksha Mantri will host the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) on October 18, while the Indian Ocean Region plus (IOR+) conclave will take place on October 19.

More than 53 African countries have been invited for IADD and 44 for IOR+ conclave. Several Defence Ministers from Africa and the IOR+ region have confirmed their participation.

IADD and IOR+ Conclave will be two very important events for promoting peace, security, prosperity & defence cooperation throughout the region and establishing new defence and industrial partnerships.

Major attractions

Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and Industry will be held on all five days at Sabarmati River Front through active participation and synchronised efforts at all levels.

The demonstrations include Sarang Acrobatic display, search & rescue, combat free fall and paratrooper activities. Ship visits have been organised for public by Indian Navy and Indian Coast at Porbandar.

Another highlight of the event will be the biggest-ever drone-show by IIT Delhi start-up M/s Botlabs, which is an iDEX winner. Around 1,600 drones will light up the sky during the show on October 19, which will be a public event.

For the first time, 'Invest for Defence', the first ever marquee event of Ministry of Defence, targeted to promote investment in the defence sector in the country both by the Indian industry as well Foreign Original

Equipment Manufacturers, will be held. It will be inaugurated by Rajnath Singh on October 20.

Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence in Defence Manufacturing is also being organised for the first time during DefExpo.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:50 [IST]