    Patel, Azad meet PC in jail, discuss political situation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail , sources said.

    They were accompanied by Chidambaram's son and Congress MP, Karti.

    Patel, Azad meet PC in jail, discuss political situation

    The leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country, during the half-hour meeting, the sources added.

    Delhi HC transfers all Aircel-Maxis scam cases to special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar

    Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the INX Media case.

    The senior Congress leader, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, is in good health, sources said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 5:57 [IST]
