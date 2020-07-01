Patanjali’s Coronil kit will soon be available across country: Ramdev

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday said that Patanjali Ayurved's Swasari Coronil kit will now be available across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramdev said: "AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali has done appropriate work for Covid management. It said that Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a license for these medicines from the state department which is connected with AYUSH Ministry... The AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali worked for COVID management. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items."

"We have no disagreement with AYUSH Ministry. Now, there is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha. From today, these medicines (Swasari Coronil Kit) will be available in the country without any legal restrictions. There is no restriction on it. I thank the AYUSH Ministry and the Narendra Modi government," he added.

Earlier in a statement, Patanjali said that Covid-19 patients group that received its medicines, showed 67 per cent recovery in 3 days and 100 per cent recovery in 7 days of treatment. That is, all 45 patients became Covid-19 negative.

'Coronil Kit' no cure for COVID-19': Patanjali takes U-turn

Patanjali claims that the ministry has categorically agreed that "Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on Covid-19 management".

Patanjali is allowed by the Ministry to "manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablets, Divya Swasarvati and Divya AnuTaila across India" on their "traditional reported usage".