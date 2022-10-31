Pastor Vijay Masih arrested in UP for illegally converting Hindus to Christianity

New Delhi, Oct 31: Vijay Masih a Christian pastor has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally converting a group of Hindus to Christianity. The arrest was made from the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Another accused is absconding after he was booked in another case of illegal mass conversion of Hindus to Christianity. The police arrested Masih on Sunday following a tip off against him and the activities he was into. He is accused of secretly carrying out another mass conversion in the Hariharganj Church in the city.

Reports said that the incident is said to have taken place on Sunday. The pastor bin the name of prayers was giving lessons about Christianity to Hindus and was also trying to forcibly change their religion.

Following the tip off the police arrived at the spot and arrested the Pastor for illegally converting Hindus to Christianity. Following the arrest the police have recovered several Aadhar Cards with different identities.

During the interrogation he is said to have confessed about the crime. He said that the Aadhaar Cards recovered by the police belonged to those Hindus who have been converted and that their identities have been updated after they were given lessons about Christianity and converted to a new religion.

The police confirmed the development and said that the accused was wanted in a case that was booked around two and half months back. He was booked or targeting economically weak Hindus and converting them to Christianity. The police said that more people are under the radar and investigations into the matter continue.

