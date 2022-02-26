Water Taxi Mumbai to Navi Mumbai: Timings, Ticket Price, Route Map, Terminals, Booking - All You Need to know

New Delhi, Feb 26: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has blocked a special corridor for Indian students who arrive from Ukraine by AI1944 at ETA at 8 pm on Saturday, said CSMIA spokesperson.

"In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, CSMIA is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students who are arriving in Mumbai today by AI1944 at ETA 20:00 hours," stated the CSMIA spokesperson.

The passengers will have to undergo mandatory temperature checks, produce Covid-19 vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival, said the CSMIA spokesperson.

If the passengers fail to produce any of the document, then they will have to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport. However, the airport will borne the costs of the tests. Those test Covid-19 positive, they will follow shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government.

The CSMIA is taking measures to smoothen the process at the airport. A special arrangement has been made to sit for the arriving passengers and will provide them with free WiFi codes, distribute food and water bottles apart from giving medical assistance if required.

