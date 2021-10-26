Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply for 1470 posts at indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

Passengers Alert: Southern Railways to resume unreserved coaches in trains: Check out full list

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 26: After a gap of 19 months, the Southern Railway is set to resume unreserved general coaches in the long-distance trains from November 1.

Based on public demand, Southern Railway Board has permitted unreserved General Second Class Coaches in 23 trains with effect from 1 November and in two pairs of trains with effect from 10th November, the board said in a press release.

The details of the Coaches to be made unreserved in the train as follows:

Train Number Train Name

06326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road SPL

06325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam

06304 Thiruvananthapuram - Emakulam

06303 Emakulam - Thiruvananthapuram

06302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur

06301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram

06308 Kannur - Alappuzha

06307 Alappuzha - Kannur

02628 Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast

02627 Tiruchchirappalli - Thiruvananthapuram Superfast

06850 Rameswaram - Tiruchchirappalli

06849 Tiruchchirappalli - Rameswaram

06305 Emakulam - Kannur

06306 Kannur - Ernakulam

06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai

06090 Jolarpettai-Dr MGR Chennai Central

06844 Palakkad Town - Tiruchchirappalli

06843 Tiruchchirappalli - Palakkad Town

06607 Kannur - Coimbatore SPL

06608 Coimbatore - Kannur SPL

06342 Thiruvananthapuram - Guruvayur SPL

06341 Guruvayur - Thiruvanthapuram SPL

06366 Nagercoil - Kottayam SPL

With Effect From 10.11.2021:

06324 Mangalore - Coimbatore SPL

06323 Coimbatore - Mangalore SPL

06321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore SPL

06322 Coimbatore - Nagercoil SPL

Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:52 [IST]