    Passengers Alert: Southern Railways to resume unreserved coaches in trains: Check out full list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 26: After a gap of 19 months, the Southern Railway is set to resume unreserved general coaches in the long-distance trains from November 1.

    Based on public demand, Southern Railway Board has permitted unreserved General Second Class Coaches in 23 trains with effect from 1 November and in two pairs of trains with effect from 10th November, the board said in a press release.

    The details of the Coaches to be made unreserved in the train as follows:

    Train Number Train Name

    • 06326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road SPL
    • 06325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam
    • 06304 Thiruvananthapuram - Emakulam
    • 06303 Emakulam - Thiruvananthapuram
    • 06302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur
    • 06301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram
    • 06308 Kannur - Alappuzha
    • 06307 Alappuzha - Kannur
    • 02628 Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast
    • 02627 Tiruchchirappalli - Thiruvananthapuram Superfast
    • 06850 Rameswaram - Tiruchchirappalli
    • 06849 Tiruchchirappalli - Rameswaram
    • 06305 Emakulam - Kannur
    • 06306 Kannur - Ernakulam
    • 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai
    • 06090 Jolarpettai-Dr MGR Chennai Central
    • 06844 Palakkad Town - Tiruchchirappalli
    • 06843 Tiruchchirappalli - Palakkad Town
    • 06607 Kannur - Coimbatore SPL
    • 06608 Coimbatore - Kannur SPL
    • 06342 Thiruvananthapuram - Guruvayur SPL
    • 06341 Guruvayur - Thiruvanthapuram SPL
    • 06366 Nagercoil - Kottayam SPL

    With Effect From 10.11.2021:

    • 06324 Mangalore - Coimbatore SPL
    • 06323 Coimbatore - Mangalore SPL
    • 06321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore SPL
    • 06322 Coimbatore - Nagercoil SPL

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
    X