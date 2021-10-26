For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Passengers Alert: Southern Railways to resume unreserved coaches in trains: Check out full list
India
Chennai, Oct 26: After a gap of 19 months, the Southern Railway is set to resume unreserved general coaches in the long-distance trains from November 1.
Based on public demand, Southern Railway Board has permitted unreserved General Second Class Coaches in 23 trains with effect from 1 November and in two pairs of trains with effect from 10th November, the board said in a press release.
The details of the Coaches to be made unreserved in the train as follows:
Train Number Train Name
- 06326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road SPL
- 06325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam
- 06304 Thiruvananthapuram - Emakulam
- 06303 Emakulam - Thiruvananthapuram
- 06302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur
- 06301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram
- 06308 Kannur - Alappuzha
- 06307 Alappuzha - Kannur
- 02628 Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast
- 02627 Tiruchchirappalli - Thiruvananthapuram Superfast
- 06850 Rameswaram - Tiruchchirappalli
- 06849 Tiruchchirappalli - Rameswaram
- 06305 Emakulam - Kannur
- 06306 Kannur - Ernakulam
- 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai
- 06090 Jolarpettai-Dr MGR Chennai Central
- 06844 Palakkad Town - Tiruchchirappalli
- 06843 Tiruchchirappalli - Palakkad Town
- 06607 Kannur - Coimbatore SPL
- 06608 Coimbatore - Kannur SPL
- 06342 Thiruvananthapuram - Guruvayur SPL
- 06341 Guruvayur - Thiruvanthapuram SPL
- 06366 Nagercoil - Kottayam SPL
With Effect From 10.11.2021:
- 06324 Mangalore - Coimbatore SPL
- 06323 Coimbatore - Mangalore SPL
- 06321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore SPL
- 06322 Coimbatore - Nagercoil SPL
Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:52 [IST]