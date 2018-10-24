Passenger boat carrying Maharashtra Chief Secretary capsizes off Mumbai coast

Mumbai, Oct 24: A boat carrying several Maharashtra government officials including the state chief secretary capsized near Shivaji Smarak in Mumbai.

The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying senior officials including the Chief Secretary. Navy and Coast Guard official rescued the passengers on the boat.

#Visuals: A passenger boat has capsized near Shivaji Smarak ( 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point). Boat belongs to Maharashtra Government. Rescue operation underway. Most people rescued. pic.twitter.com/rajgTyFEYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

Updating on the incident, the Indian Coast Guard PRO said, "Coastguard hovercraft has reached the spot; our choppers are also involved in the rescue. Most of the people are already rescued."