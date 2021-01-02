YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 COVID-19 vaccine dry run
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parts of north India sees rainfall amid shivering temperatures

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: In chilling cold, parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi received rain during the early hours of Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms will occur in the northern region during the next few hours.

    cold wave

    "Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Bharatpur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Narwana, Narnaul and Isolated places of South, South- West Delhi during next 2 hours," the weather bureau said on its Twitter handle.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 19,079 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 2.5 lakh

    The IMD also pointed out that dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and dense fog was seen in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

    "Visibility recorded (during 1730 hrs IST of yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today) (200 metre or less): Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala-25 each; Gaya and Karnal-50 each; Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh and Gwalior-200 each," it added.

    On New Year, the national capital, which recorded the season's lowest temperature of 1.1 degree Celsius on New Year, also saw very dense fog in Palam with zero visibility till 7am on Saturday after which it improved to approximately 150 metres.

    Several areas situated in the northwestern plains recorded sub-zero or near 0°C minimum temperatures on the New Year's Day on Friday. Haryana's Hisar on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius - the coldest in 47 years.

    More COLD WAVE News

    Read more about:

    cold wave haryana

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X