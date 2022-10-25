YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    Partial Solar Eclipse LIVE: Check timings for major cities in India

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Amidst Diwali festivities, sky gazers in the country can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse, which will take place on Tuesday. A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly.

    Representational Image
    A file photo

    In India, eclipse cannot be seen from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

    Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:16 AM, 25 Oct
    Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope.
    12:15 AM, 25 Oct
    Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun.
    12:15 AM, 25 Oct
    The eclipse will start at 4.29 pm in Delhi and at 4.49 pm in Mumbai. It will start at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru.
    12:14 AM, 25 Oct
    The first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 14:28:21 pm with the Maximum Eclipse at 16:30:16 pm. The last location to see the partial eclipse end at 18:32:11 pm respectively.
    12:13 AM, 25 Oct
    The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.
    12:12 AM, 25 Oct
    A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly.
    12:12 AM, 25 Oct
    A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on October 25, 2022 (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era).

    Comments

    More SOLAR ECLIPSE News  

    Read more about:

    solar eclipse

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X