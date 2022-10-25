Partial Solar Eclipse LIVE: Check timings for major cities in India

India

New Delhi, Oct 25: Amidst Diwali festivities, sky gazers in the country can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse, which will take place on Tuesday. A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly.

In India, eclipse cannot be seen from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun's image on a white board by telescope. Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. The eclipse will start at 4.29 pm in Delhi and at 4.49 pm in Mumbai. It will start at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru. The first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 14:28:21 pm with the Maximum Eclipse at 16:30:16 pm. The last location to see the partial eclipse end at 18:32:11 pm respectively. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values. A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly. A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on October 25, 2022 (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era).