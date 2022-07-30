'Partha Chatterjee dishonoured TMC,' says Saugata Roy

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, July 30: Disowning its former minister, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that Partha Chatterjee "embarrassed and dishonoured" the party following his arrest in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam.

"I don't know if Partha is a victim of some conspiracy. He has embarrassed us and dishonoured our party. We want a complete probe with an appropriate punishment for him and his associates... we took action against him, dropped his ministerial posts and took all party posts," Roy told ANI.

"What happened is a matter of shame. I hope that truth comes to the fore after the investigation. We had no idea that such a thing was taking place. When we came to know about it, we took action. Mamata Banerjee sacked him from the ministerial post," he said.

Responding to Suvendu Adhikari's allegation that the cash scam took place under the watch of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Roy said the BJP leader "talks rubbish" and clarified that Mamata had no idea about the series of events.

Suvendu Adhikari talks rubbish. Mamata Banerjee had no idea about the ongoing incidents. We condemn Suvendu Adhikari's attempts to defame the Chief Minister. The matter is under investigation by ED. If Suvendu Adhikari has any proof, he should rather reveal it to ED, not to the media," he said.

Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, has been relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from 28th July, the Government of West Bengal said in a statement.

Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 8:44 [IST]