India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to judicial custody till Aug 31

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 18: Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to Judicial Custody till August 31 by a special court in Kolkata in connection with the SSC scam case.

    The ED has claimed that it recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, jewellery, and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding.

    File photo of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee
    File photo of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee

    The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Earlier this month, Arpita Mukherjee's advocate claimed that there was a threat to her life in jail and pleaded before the court to get her Division 1 prisoner category.

    Apa: Farmhouse owned by Arpita, Partha searched by ED, loose soil examinedApa: Farmhouse owned by Arpita, Partha searched by ED, loose soil examined

    ED advocate Phiroz Edulzi agreed with the argument of Arpita's lawyer of life threat and further said that she should not be kept with more than four prisoners in general.

    Chatterjee has been removed from the Bengal cabinet after his name surfaced in a multi-crore scam. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made Bratya Basu the new education minister of the state.

    Comments

    More JUDICIAL CUSTODY News  

    Read more about:

    judicial custody west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X