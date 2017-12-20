Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as ruckus continues

Parliament winter session has commenced. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament will conclude on January 5.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour within a few minutes after it assembled today as Congress members again raked up the issue of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former premier Manmohan Singh.

Congress leaders raised the issue of the remarks made against Singh during the Gujarat election campaign. Modi was present in the House as questions related to the Prime Minister's Office are listed on Wednesday.

As Congress members were assembling in the Well and started to raise slogans, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

The Congress has been raising the issue since Monday and demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for his remarks during the poll campaign.

In Rajya Sabha

Opposition Congress members disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over the insinuations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Congress members rushed into the Well of the House demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly reminded members of their conduct and asked them to return to their seats.

However, his pleas went unheeded, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 2 PM.

No sooner had the listed papers been tabled, Congress members were up on their feet demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on his remarks against Singh. Naidu disallowed them.

At this point, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House shouting slogans.

Naidu asked them not to create an obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier said during the proceedings, 'This is not the way. Nobody is going to give apology. Nothing happened in the House. The statement was not made here.' pic.twitter.com/e5ki4QIvVF — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

"This is not the way," he said. "This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going."

Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, "Please dont exceed limit. Please go to your seat."

With his pleas going unheeded, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)