    Parliament Updates: 'Raavan ki aulad', says Cong on Anant Hegde's Gandhi remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The Opposition cornered the government today in the Parliament on issues related to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR).

    Representational image

    The Opposition, on Monday, cornered the Centre over multiple issues including firing incidents in Delhi.

    Stay tuned for Live updates:

    6:19 PM, 4 Feb
    Assam BJP MP, Dilip Saikia, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
    5:38 PM, 4 Feb
    TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC.
    5:33 PM, 4 Feb
    Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said that CAA also gives citizenship and also takes away citizenship.
    5:01 PM, 4 Feb
    The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA.
    4:23 PM, 4 Feb
    Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Congress member said there was a dearth of solutions and ideas to take India forward and attempts were made to "mask" failures of various schemes launched by the government.
    4:23 PM, 4 Feb
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday accused the government in Lok Sabha of abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country and said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament.
    3:56 PM, 4 Feb
    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha: If you had brought constructive matters, we would have bowed before you, but you brought destruction. What is Shaheen Bagh? It is your creation. If you will do such work, then Shaheen Bagh will come up everywhere in India.
    3:35 PM, 4 Feb
    The government on Tuesday made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary.
    3:29 PM, 4 Feb
    Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
    3:29 PM, 4 Feb
    There is no case of “love jihad” in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.
    3:28 PM, 4 Feb
    As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
    3:28 PM, 4 Feb
    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the central government has received resolutions adopted by the legislative assemblies of certain states such as Rajasthan against the CAA and the Kerala government has also filed a suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.
    3:28 PM, 4 Feb
    Incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, and damage to public and personal property were reported during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
    12:44 PM, 4 Feb
    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: We, people of Bharatiya Janata Party, are the real bhakts. We are the real followers of Mahatma Gandhi. These people are the followers of 'nakli' Gandhi like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
    12:44 PM, 4 Feb
    BJP MPs object to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement in Lok Sabha 'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain'.
    12:43 PM, 4 Feb
    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali dete hain. Ye ravan ke aulad hain. Ram ke pujari ka ye apmaan kar rahe hain.
    12:06 PM, 4 Feb
    Opposition MPs raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajya Sabha.
    12:06 PM, 4 Feb
    The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there is no decision on the NRC as yet. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nithyanand Rai said that till now the
    12:06 PM, 4 Feb
    Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the jail authorities took more than a year to complete the process for informing the convicts even when : their appeal was rejected by Supreme Court in 2017.
    11:25 AM, 4 Feb
    Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by the Opposition over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi.
    10:49 AM, 4 Feb
    Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi.
    10:49 AM, 4 Feb
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over 'environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'
    10:48 AM, 4 Feb
    BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for One Nation, One Election".
    10:48 AM, 4 Feb
    BJP MP RK Sinha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'
    10:48 AM, 4 Feb
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts.'
    9:58 AM, 4 Feb
    TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
    9:57 AM, 4 Feb
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the BJP parliamentary meeting.
    3:32 PM, 3 Feb
    Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.
    3:31 PM, 3 Feb
    Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu also mentioned sitting member M C Mary Kom being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, saying she is the first woman spokesperson of the country to be decorated with the award.
    3:27 PM, 3 Feb
    When the House met for the day today at 11 am, Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference on the passing away of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and also on the death of 29 people and animals in Australia's bushfires. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to departed souls.
