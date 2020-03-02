Parliament UPDATES: Cong raises issue of call data records in RS

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 19: Opposition Congress on Wednesday raised in Rajya Sabha the order of the telecom department seeking huge call data records in cities such as Delhi, saying it was tantamount to converting India into a surveillance state.

    Discussions begin in Rajya Sabha on the Direct Tax Bill, 2020.

    Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

    1:31 PM, 19 Mar
    Opposition Congress on Wednesday raised in Rajya Sabha the order of the telecom department seeking huge call data records in cities such as Delhi, saying it was tantamount to converting India into a surveillance state.
    1:31 PM, 19 Mar
    Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. Opposition MPs walk out from the House as Gogoi takes his oath.
    1:31 PM, 19 Mar
    Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. Opposition MPs walk out from the House as Gogoi takes his oath.
    1:30 PM, 19 Mar
    TMC MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'BJP's alleged attempt to topple the elected government of Madhya Pradesh.'
    1:30 PM, 19 Mar
    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'the issue of Indian Citizens Stranded at Airports as they have not been allowed to enter due to COVID-19 outbreak'.
    1:28 PM, 19 Mar
    Gogoi, 65, who retired as the Chief Justice of India in November last year after a tenure of 13 months, took oath in English in the name of God. As his name was called for oath taking, Congress and Left members started shouting slogans like 'Shame on You' and 'Deal'. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered that the slogan shouting will not go on record.
    1:28 PM, 19 Mar
    Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as a nominated member of Rajya Sabha amidst unprecedented scenes of opposition members shouting slogans and walking out of the House. This is the first time ever that the House has witnessed slogan shouting and walkout during oath taking.
    8:00 PM, 18 Mar
    Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till tomorrow.
    7:59 PM, 18 Mar
    The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2020. The Bill authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.
    7:59 PM, 18 Mar
    The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow and support the Finance Bill.
    7:59 PM, 18 Mar
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha, "The cash supplementary side of the grants includes additional expenditure on account of enhancement in dearness allowances, increase in number of pensions, etc. These are things for which we seek the permission of the House for clearing the grants."
    7:58 PM, 18 Mar
    Lok Sabha continues debates on grants (Jammu and Kashmir) and voting on supplementary demands for grants for the state for the year 2019-20 from April 1, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019.
    7:58 PM, 18 Mar
    The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and The National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019 as amended were passed in the Rajya Sabha.
    4:57 PM, 18 Mar
    Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha: According to Delhi Police records, 52 people were killed in the violence in northeast Delhi last month. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) and 40 teams have been formed to investigate the matter.
    4:56 PM, 18 Mar
    Ministry of External Affairs in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha: 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, 5 in Italy, and 1 each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.
    12:29 PM, 18 Mar
    Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: Our govt has taken a conscious decision to revive both BSNL & MTNL because they do public service in floods, earthquake etc. BSNL's revenue cost for employee for 74%, MTNL is 87%, Airtel is 3%, Vodafone 6%, Jio 4%.
    12:28 PM, 18 Mar
    Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: We strongly believe that existence of a Public sector undertaking like BSNL is important both for public service & also fairness in the entire system of communication. BSNL had suffered bad times. In 2014-15, 2015-16 it became a bit positive
    11:07 AM, 18 Mar
    Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu got his temperature checked with the help of thermometer gun, before entering his office as part of precautionary measures being undertaken to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
    11:06 AM, 18 Mar
    Congress and TMC have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over demand to discussed COVID19.
    10:56 AM, 18 Mar
    Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
    10:55 AM, 18 Mar
    MoS Fin in RS,on if Ministry is keeping watch on Coronavirus' impact on Indian economy: As is true for world at large,India's near-term macroeconomic outlook also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China&2nd-round effects arising from expected slowdown in global growth.
    10:54 AM, 18 Mar
    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha 'over call detail record (CDR) asked by govt from Telecom Operators'.
    8:16 PM, 17 Mar
    House is adjourned.
    8:16 PM, 17 Mar
    The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is passed by the House.
    6:03 PM, 17 Mar
    Lok Sabha passes Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
    5:31 PM, 17 Mar
    "I don't care who it is, whether it's a member of House or anyone. Anybody who threatens the physical security of an aircraft, inside the aircraft while it is airborne deserve no consideration," he says.
    5:30 PM, 17 Mar
    Union Min for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri in Lok Sabha: He (Comedian Kunal Kamra)tried to disrupt normal functioning. It would have gone unnoticed, he recorded the incident himself&put it on social media.The concerned airline put him under no flying period. Others also followed.
    4:58 PM, 17 Mar
    Goyal says the Railway Ministry had got the 'Best Performing Ministry' award in 2019.
    4:33 PM, 17 Mar
    Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: We have categorized 58 projects into super critical and 68 projects in critical category. We are focused on project completion rather than too many ongoing projects.
    4:32 PM, 17 Mar
    Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: As of today, eleven and a half-months have passed of this year (2019-20) and no passenger lost his/her life due to train accident.
    Read more about:

    parliament budget opposition new delhi

