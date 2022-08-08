Parliament roundup: RS bids farewell to Naidu, Bill to amend Electricity Act & more

Parliament roundup: Both houses adjourned sine die, RS bids farewell to Naidu & more

New Delhi, Aug 08: The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Monday four days ahead of schedule. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house sine die, saying it met for 16 days and passed seven legislations.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure will end on August 10, adjourned the house sine die, saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Generally, before adjourning the house sine die the chair reads out the statistics about the business transacted in the house in detail. The session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.

Check out the major highlights of the day:

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to vice president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said M Venkaiah Naidu's witty one-liners were "revered, and never countered", and hailed his highly productive five-year term as vice president of India and Rajya Sabha chairman.

Two days before Naidu demits office, the Rajya Sabha bade him farewell with Modi leading the House in lauding his tenure during which, the PM said, the productivity of the House as well as members' attendance increased. "Your one-liners are wit-liners and win-liners as well... There is nothing left to be said after that. Your each word is heard, preferred, revered and never countered," Modi said in his speech.

He said that during the five-year term, Naidu raised the standards of functioning of the House with his discipline and experience. "Under your leadership and discipline, the productivity of this House touched new heights.

Parliament roundup: The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed and more

During your term, Rajya Sabha's productivity has increased 70 per cent. Attendance of members in the House also increased," Modi said, adding a record 177 bills were passed or discussed during these five years. Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10. The prime minister said there is both depth and substance in what Naidu says.

"There is warmth and wisdom too." While Naidu's experience and guidance benefited the MPs, he sometimes also scolded them, Modi said, adding he was sure that none would have taken his reprimands to heart. "You always stressed that disruptions beyond a point are equivalent to 'avmanana' (contempt or derogation) of the House," he said, referring to the outgoing chairman. "I see the maturity of democracy in your principles."

Bill in LS to amend Electricity Act

A bill to amend the Electricity Act to allow non-discriminatory open access to distribution networks of power suppliers was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests by the opposition, which claimed that it seeks to take away certain rights of state governments.

Power Minister R K Singh introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a parliamentary standing committee for wider consultations to address concerns raised by the opposition.

The Bill is aimed at allowing privatisation of electricity on the lines of communication. If the bill is passed in both the houses, customers will have the option to choose the supplier of electricity just like one can choose for telephone, mobile and internet services.

The bill seeks to amend section 42 of the Electricity Act to facilitate non-discriminatory open access to the distribution network of a distribution licensee. It also seeks to amend section 14 of the Act to facilitate usage of distribution networks by all licensees under provisions of non-discriminatory open access with the objective of enabling competition, enhancing efficiency of distribution licensees for improving services and ensuring sustainability of the power sector.

It also seeks to amend section 62 of the Act to make provisions vis-à-vis graded revision in tariff over a year besides mandatory fixing of maximum ceiling and minimum tariff by the appropriate commission. It provides for amending section 166 to strengthen functions that will be discharged by the regulators. The bill also seeks to amend section 146 to convert the rate of punishment from imprisonment or fine to fine. The bill, as tabled, will also amend section 152 to facilitate decriminalisation of offence as it would be mandatory to accept compounding.Speaker Birla takes exception to Oppn MP approaching minister during Question Hour

Speaker takes exception to Oppn MP approaching minister during Question Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday took exception to an opposition MP walking up to a Union minister's seat during Question Hour, saying no one should move around without his permission.

It was after the House discussed a supplementary question related to the availability of human resources in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh called Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy to explain the government's position in private. When Birla noticed Roy at Singh's seat, he asked the opposition member why he was with the minister. Roy replied that the minister called him.

Taking exception to this, the speaker said the minister could not call any member without his permission.