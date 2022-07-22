Parliament roundup: On Day 5, Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 and more

New Delhi, July 22: Proceedings on fifth day of the Monsoon Session were yet again marred by Opposition protests over price rise, GST on daily essentials and inflation leading to adjournment of both the Houses within minutes of start.

Here's how the day unfolded:

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. Soon after the Bill was passed, the House was adjourned for the day to meet again on Monday at 2 PM.

The Bill seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

The Bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provide for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment of the icy continent.

4,23,559 Indian migrant workers returned from ECR Countries from June 2020-December 2021: Govt

A total of 4,23,559 Indian migrant workers returned from ECR countries during the Covid pandemic between June 2020 to December 2021, with more than half of them from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

According to the Emigration Act, 1983, Emigration Check Required (ECR) categories of Indian passport holders need to obtain Emigration Clearance from the office of Protector of Emigrants (POE) for going to 18 countries which are mostly in Gulf region. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that the number of Indian migrant workers returning from the ECR countries, between June 2020 to December 2021, as per records available in the eMigrate system is 4,23,559.

10-20 Covid affected people experience long-term effects after recovery: MoS Health

Current global evidence suggests approximately 10 to 20 per cent of people who develop COVID-19 experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Union health ministry had on October 21, 2021 issued National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. "According to the World Health Organisation, most people who develop coronavirus fully recover, but current global evidence suggests that approximately 10 per cent-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness," Pawar said in her reply.

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 16:19 [IST]