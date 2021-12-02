Parliament roundup: On day 4, Rahul Gandhi meets 12 suspended RS MPs and more

UAPA cases in India: 32.18 per cent dip in number of arrests between 2019 & 2020

New Delhi, Dec 02: On fourth day of Winter session of the Parliament, Opposition continued to protest over the suspension of 12 of its members while Lok Sabha passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill.

Meanwhile, the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs sat on a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament premises. The government has demanded an apology from the suspended members.

Here's what transpired on Day 4:

Opposition leaders protest against suspension of MPs

Opposition leaders wearing black bands protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.

T Siva gives notice to send Dam Safety Bill to Select Committee

Rajya Sabha MP T Siva gives notice to send 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' to the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in Rajya Sabha today for further consideration and passage. The Bill was also moved in the House yesterday but it couldn't be passed due to ruckus created by Opposition on various issues.

Naidu slams Oppn leaders for calling suspension of MPs 'undemocratic'

While calling this suspension as undemocratic both within & outside the House, not even a word being said about reasons given for suspension, the disdainful conduct of some members during last session, which I have categorically called as 'acts of sacrilege'. Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that 'sacrilege' of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people of the country would not buy this new norms of democracy: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Omicron a setback as all countries: Jyotiraditya Scindia

It has been our effort over last 6 months to slowly increase flights, internationally as well...#Omicron is a setback as all countries across the world need to be safe. Our govt has categorised 11 countries as 'at risk': Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi meets 12 suspended MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets 12 MPs suspended for alleged 'unruly' behaviour.

Lok Sabha holds discussion on COVID-19

Lok Sabha holds a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govt got over 57 lakh public grievances in last three years: MoS Jitendra Singh

Over 57 lakh public grievances were received by the Centre through an online system in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Of these, 54.65 lakh grievances were disposed, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.