Parliament roundup: On day 2, Oppn Parties walk out of RS, LS; protest over MPs' suspension and more

New Delhi, Nov 30: On day 2 of the Winter Session of Parliament, the Centre and the opposition parties met with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to revoke the suspension of 12 opposition MPs who were suspended yesterday for the whole of Parliament's Winter session.

However, Utter chaos was witnessed as Naidu told them that it may not be possible without proper functioning of the House and a sincere regret for their misconduct.

Here's what transpired on Day 2:

Bitter experience of Monsoon Session continues to haunt us: RS chair

"The bitter experience of the last Monsoon Session still continues to haunt most of us. I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last Session. Such assurance would have helped me in appropriately handling the matter but unfortunately it will not be," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

LoP Kharge requests Rajya Sabha chair to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

"We came to your office to request for revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs. The incident happened in the last Monsoon session. So, how can you take this decision now," says LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikaarjun Kharge.

Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs

Congress and other opposition party MPs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu justified the suspension of 12 MPs for the entire winter session of Parliament, saying they haven't shown any remorse for their act of sacrilege of the House in the previous session in August. "Motion (for suspension of the 12 opposition MPs) was moved, it was approved, action is taken, it is final," Naidu said as he rejected an appeal by the Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge to revoke the suspension.

No steps taken to prepare NRC at national level, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The persons covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after the rules are notified under the CAA. Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level", the government said in Rajya Sabha.

The MHA informed that a total of 1,11,287 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship in 2021.

No case of omicron variant in India so far: Health minister in Rajya Sabha

India has so far not reported any case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament during Question Hour, underlining that the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country. The Centre has issued an advisory after looking at developments globally and is keeping a close watch on ports, he said, adding genome sequencing of suspected cases is being done.

40 civilians killed in JK in terror violence this year so far

The Centre said as many as 40 civilians were killed and 72 were injured in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir till this month in 2021. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that a total of 348 security personnel and 195 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last five years in terror-related incidents.

In 2021, till November 15, altogether 40 civilians were killed and 72 others were injured, he said in a written reply to a question. Rai said 40 civilians were killed in 2017, 39 each in 2018 and 2019 and 37 in 2020. He said 80 security personnel were killed in 2017, 91 in 2018, 80 in 2019, 62 in 2020 and 35 in 2021 so far.

No specific direction given to banks not to give loans to sensitive customers like police personnel: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament that the Centre has issued no specific directions to banks asking them not to give loans to "sensitive customers" like police personnel. Sitharaman, during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said there is no "official stated policy" directing banks not to give loans to certain categories of customers.

No proposal under consideration for creation of Vidarbha state: Govt to Lok Sabha

The government said it has no proposal under consideration for the creation of a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether any step has been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to carve out a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha passes bill to revise salaries of SC & HC judges

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, introduced in the Lok Sabha.