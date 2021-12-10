Parliament roundup: On day 10, RS functions smoothly for second day; Opp questions PM's 'NetZero' target

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 10: The ongoing Winter Session entered the 10th day on Friday. The proceedings in Lok Sabha started with the discussion on Covid-19 booster shots and topics such as climate change and compensation were also discussed. Whereas Rajya Sabha functioned smoothly for the second consecutive day as it completed almost all listed business without any ruckus, unlike previous days.

The Opposition on Thursday suspended all protests to pay tribute to those who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 that claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat. However, the suspended MPs continued to protest outside the House.

It was the first time on Thursday since November 29, the day the Winter Session of Parliament started, that the Opposition parties completely stopped their protests inside and outside Rajya Sabha over the suspension of the MPs.

Here is the round-up of the 10th day of the ongoing Winter Session in Parliament.

Explain PM's surprise 'NetZero' announcement at Glasgow: Opposition in LS

Opposition members on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a ''volte-face'' by setting a 'Net Zero' target of 2070 at the climate summit in Glasgow and questioned the rationale behind it.

"Even a week before the COP 26, the government of India did not show any inclination to announce Net Zero target. Actually, the Environment Secretary had ruled it out in the media," Trinamool member Saugata Roy said, continuing the discussion on climate change in Lok Sabha. The discussion on climate change was initiated by DMK member Kanimozhi on Wednesday.

"What prompted and under what pressure the prime minister did a volte-face in Glasgow and announced Net Zero target in 2070? Is there any credible research available to vindicate the 2070 Net Zero target? Was any discussion carried out on the Net Zero target," Roy asked.

No farmer died due to police action during farmers' protests: Govt

The Union government on Friday said that no farmer died due to police action during the year-long protests by farmers. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said, "The subject of compensation, etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers movement is with the concerned state governments."

"No farmer died as a result of police action during the farmers' agitation," he said. Tomar was responding to a joint question by Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The members had asked whether the government is planning to provide or made any provision towards livelihood monetary compensation to the families of the farmers who died during farmers' protests.

PM Modi Holds Meeting with Top Ministers in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal were among the attendees.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments over the Opposition's demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. The MPs were suspended over alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August.

108 countries recognise Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose: Govt

A total of 108 countries recognise the Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday, sharing data available as on December 6.

The WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assists interested UN procurement agencies, member states and countries in determining the acceptability of using specific vaccines, based on an essential set of available data on quality, safety, efficacy and performance, Pawar said in a written reply.

The aim is to expedite the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency, and it allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines, she said.

Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Pawar said.

"However, not all countries require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. India also does not, at present, require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6th December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purpose," she said in the written reply.

18 cases of Delta sub-variant AY.4.2 detected in India: Govt

There are 18 cases of COVID-19 Delta sub-variant AY.4.2 that have been detected in India, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Such mutated variants of coronavirus are likely to evolve as like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 also evolves over time, Pawar said in a written reply.

Of the 18 cases of AY.4.2 detected so far in the country (as on December 3, 2021), 10 cases are from Gujarat, four from Tamil Nadu, two from Assam, and one each from Maharashtra and Telangana, she said in response to a question on whether the central government is aware that amid worries about a potential third wave of COVID-19, as many as 17 cases of the Delta variant AY.4.2 strain, which is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, has emerged in India.

Amid Omicron Scare, Railways would do due diligence before resuming providing bedrolls: Vaishnaw

Amid the scare of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the national transporter would do due diligence before resuming providing bedrolls to passengers in trains.

The railways had last month restored some of its services that it had suspended in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. This included the removal of the ''special'' tag from trains which brought down the prices of tickets and restarted the service of serving hot cooked meals.

However, the decision on restoring concessions and providing bedrolls is still pending. ''We were to start providing bedrolls. But after the threat of Omicron, we have decided to take the step after doing due diligence. ''This is not something on which we should take step in a haste. It is about the security of the nation. It is a question about the safety of everybody's health,'' Vaishnaw said in reply to a starred question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister informed the House that mail and express trains are running on normal fair. He said the price of platform ticket has also been normalised.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 16:54 [IST]