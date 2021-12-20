Parliament Roundup: LS passes electoral reforms bill, Opp skips meet to end impasse & more

New Delhi, Dec 20: Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday were adjourned several times as they targeted the government on several issues. All through the Winter Session, the leaders from the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have refused to take part in the debates till the suspensions on 12 MPs are revoked, while the leaders in Lok Sabha created ruckus over a few issues including Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

To end the deadlock, the government had called a meeting with four parties, but the Opposition questioned why only four parties were invited for the meeting. Amid the chaos, the government passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. Check out the major developments of the day:

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill Passes in LS

Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

Infringe on Fundamental Rights of Citizens: Opposition

However, the opposition parties led by Congress opposed the bill, saying it will infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens. Opposing the bill, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the bill must be sent to the standing committee concerned for scrutiny. He claimed that the bill will curb the people's personal liberty.

"We don't have the data protection laws. You can't bulldoze such a bill on people," he said.

Chowdhury's party colleague Manish Tewari said voting is a legal right and it is beyond the legislative competence of the Aadhaar Act to be linked with the electoral laws. Tiwari also claimed that the bill violates the Supreme Court judgement on Justice (retd) K S Puttaswamy case.

LS clears second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants amid din

Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 3.73 lakh crore during the current fiscal amid protest by the opposition over various issues. The extra spending includes infusing over Rs 62,000 crore into the company that holds residual assets and liabilities of Air India, Rs 58,430 crore by way of additional fertiliser subsidy, Rs 53,123 crore towards payment of pending export incentives and Rs 22,039 crore to rural development ministry for transfer to National Rural Employment Guarantee Fund.

LS refers Biological Diversity Bill to Joint Committee of Parliament

The Lok Sabha on Monday referred the Biological Diversity Bill to a Joint Committee of both houses of Parliament.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav moved the motion to refer the Bill to the Joint Committee with 21 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 members from the Rajya Sabha.

The Committee is expected to submit its report to the House by the last day of the first week of the next session.

Mediation Bill, 2021 introduced in Rajya Sabha

Mediation Bill, 2021 introduced in Rajya Sabha, sent for consideration into Standing Committee

The Centre introduced the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation.

The government subsequently moved the Bill for further consideration into the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on demand of the Opposition parties. The Bill also seeks for resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for the registration of mediators. The purpose of the Bill is to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation an acceptable and cost-effective process.

PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers of his government in Parliament on Monday to discuss various issues and the further strategy for the ongoing winter session. Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju and others were present in the meeting. Agencies

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 16:53 [IST]