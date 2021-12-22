Parliament roundup: LS and RS adjourned sine die; productivity of Winter Session & more

New Delhi, Dec 22: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which had begun on November 29, was scheduled to end on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House on the last day of the Winter Session. Here is the roundup for the day:

Lok Sabha registers nearly 82 pc productivity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the lower house witnessed record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2. He said that the overall productivity of the Lok Sabha was 82 per cent.

"The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 82 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 48 per cent," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. The Minister said the Winter Session 2021 of Parliament which commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to adjourn on December 23, has been adjourned sine die today (Wednesday).

The Lok Sabha session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes due to disruptions on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and legislations to fix the tenure of directors of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI at five years and supplementary demands for grants were passed in the Lok Sabha.

The session provided 18 sittings in 24 days, said Joshi while adding that 13 Bills (12 Bills in Lok Sabha and one Bill in Rajya Sabha) were introduced during the session and a total of 11 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

The passed Bills include the Appropriation Bill relating to the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22 which was passed by Lok Sabha, transmitted to Rajya Sabha and will be deemed to have been passed by both Houses after the expiry of 14 days under Article 109(5), the Minister said. Three Bills replacing the Ordinances, namely, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (9 of 2021), the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (10 of 2021) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 (8 of 2021) which were promulgated by the President before Winter Session, 2021 were considered and passed by the Houses.

One Bill namely the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament. Some of the other important Bills including three ordinances replacing Bills passed by Houses of Parliament are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021; the Dam Safety Bill, 2021; the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill, 2021; the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2021; the National Institute of Phar Bill, 2021; the High Court and Supreme Court Amendment Bill, 2021; the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The government introduced 12 Bills during the session, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to increase the marriageable age for girls from 18 years to 21 years. There were debates on COVID-19 and climate change during the session lasting 12 hours and 26 minutes and 6 hours and 26 minutes respectively. 99 members took part in debates on the pandemic. The discussion on climate change remained inconclusive and witnessed the participating of 61 members.

RS clocks productivity of 48 pc, fifth-lowest in over four years

Rajya Sabha clocked productivity of 47.90 per cent during the 18 sittings of the Winter Session. Out of the total scheduled sitting time of 95 hours 06 minutes, the House could discharge business only for 45 hours 34 minutes. This Session's productivity of 47.90 per cent is the fifth-lowest among that of the 12 sessions presided over by Naidu over the last four years."

The Question Hour is worst hit with 60.60 per cent of the total Question Hour time available having been lost as forfeited on account of disruptions. Question Hour could not be taken up at all on 7 of the 18 sittings. A total of ten Bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session while the discussion on the Appropriation Bill scheduled to be concluded on the last day today was not taken up.

A total time of 21 hours 07 minutes was spent on discussing the Government Bills including the Appropriation Bill accounting for 46.50 per cent of the functional time of the House. 127 interventions were made by the Members in these debates.

Members could avail only about 30 per cent of the time available for Zero Hour during the Winter Session and only 82 Zero Hour submissions could be made during the 18 sittings. 64 Special Mentions were made by the Members. During the Winter Session, seven Department Related Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha have held a total of 19 meetings over a total duration of 28 hours 36 minutes. These Committees have clocked an average duration of 1 hour 32 minutes and an average attendance of about 51 per cent in these meetings.

Venkaiah Naidu Calls for Introspection

In his brief valedictory remarks, Naidu urged the members to collectively reflect and individually introspect on the way the Session has gone by.

"The Winter Session of the august House concludes today. I am not happy to share with you that the House functioned much below its potential. I urged all of you to collectively and individually reflect and introspect if this Session could have been different and better," he said. "I don't want to speak elaborately on the course of this Session as it would lead me to take a very critical view. Statistics regarding various aspects of the functioning of the House during this Session will be released to media for wider dissemination," Naidu added.

India granted citizenship to 3117 minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan over past 4 years: MHA

A total of 3117 minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship in the last four years, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday. Member of Parliament Dr. K Keshava Rao had asked question regarding the total citizenship applications received from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and how many of them were granted Indian citizenship.

In his reply, Rai mentioned that the number of citizenship applications received from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 was 8244. The government has granted Indian citizenship to 3117 applicants during the period. On being asked about the total number of requests received by Government from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who sought refuge in the Indian territory during 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Agency