Parliament roundup: Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 & more

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Opposition MPs created uproar in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over various issues including "misuse of Central agencies" by the Centre on Wednesday.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena tried to raise the issue of alleged misuse of central investigating agencies by the government in the Rajya Sabha but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed them from doing so. Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted.

Shortly before the adjournment, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Lower House. The Bill seeks to provide regulatory framework for carbon Trading in India, effective implementation and enforcement of the "Energy Conservation Act" and to encourage penetration of renewables in energy mix.

Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

The Centre on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it. The centre will be introducing a new Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide for the protection of personal data of individuals and establishes a Data Protection Authority for the same.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 Bill Passed

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is passed in Lok Sabha today. The bill seeks to create the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and will generate appropriate human resources to meet the needs of the growing infrastructure of the country, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Setting the stage for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the bill which aims to build a global standard multi-modal, multi-sectoral academic ecosystem, Pradhan, said the plan is to unify different departments to create a new infrastructure where various transport sector elements -- railway, road, waterways, aviation and port along with IT -- will coordinate with each other on the platform of Gati Shakti Mission.

National Anti-Doping Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up a bill that seeks to provide an independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication and legal sanctity to anti-doping agencies. The National Anti-Doping Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha last week, seeks to provide a statutory framework in the form of legislation for the prohibition of doping in sports in the country.

Introducing the bill for discussion and passage in the Upper House, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said it intends to accomplish building institutional capabilities in anti-doping, enable the hosting of major sporting events, protect rights of all sportspersons, ensure time-bound justice to athletes and enhance cooperation among agencies in fighting doping in sports. Thakur said the proposed legislation reinforces India's commitment to the international obligation for clean sports and seeks to provide an independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication. It aims at providing legal sanctity to anti-doping agencies (NADA and NDTL-National Dope Testing Laboratory), establishing more dope testing labs and creating opportunities for jobs and academic research.

Public grievance redressal time reduced from 45 to 30 days: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The government has undertaken comprehensive reforms for timely grievance redressal, including reduction in timelines from 45 to 30 days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The grievances of urgent nature shall be redressed on priority basis, he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Feedback call centre to seek citizen satisfaction has been operationalised, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. "Reduced timelines for resolution of grievances received on CPGRAMS from 45 days to 30 days," he said mentioning the reforms. The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or CPGRAMS -- a portal -- allows citizens to register complaints.

Rs 2.54 lakh crore spent on central govt pensioners during 2021-22

Over Rs 2.54 lakh crore was spent on nearly 70 lakh central government pensioners during 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. There were 69,76,240 pensioners and family pensioners - 11,28,441 civil pensioners, 36,03,609 defence pensioners (including armed forces pensioners), 4,32,968 telecom pensioners, 14,82,223 railway pensioners and 3,28,999 postal pensioners, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. Total expenditure incurred on these pensioners was Rs 2,54,284.4 crore during the financial year 2021-22, he said.

Govt wants to end problem of long queues at toll plazas: Gadkari

The government is looking at new technologies to replace toll plazas in the country and the new system will be introduced in the next six months, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the upper house, the minister said toll plazas have created many problems like traffic snarls and long queues, which the government wants to end. He was responding to questions from members on the issue of toll plazas within 60 km in the same direction which is not as per law.

The government, he said, is now searching for two options - satellite based toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly subtracted from the passenger's bank account and the other option is through number plates.

No discrimination in selection process in armed forces

The selection process in the armed forces is open to all citizens without any discrimination on the basis of caste, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles is not made on the basis of caste, Rai added while responding to the query of YSRCP MP V Vijay Sai Reddy.

However, Rai categorized, reservation is provided for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category in accordance with the extant policy of the government. "Vacancies reserved for SC category are filled up from the candidates belonging to SC category only," said Rai.

No proposal to constitute independent regulator for e-commerce, govt informs Parliament

The central government has no proposal under consideration for constituting an independent regulating authority for e-commerce platforms, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This was in reply to a question on whether the government proposes to constitute an independent regulator for e-commerce platforms.

Currently, the e-commerce sector is governed by a comprehensive legal and policy framework including Consumer Protection Act, 2019; Competition Act, 2002; Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017; Information Technology Act, 2000; Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007; Companies Act, 2013; Copyright Act, 1957 etc. FDI Policy and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 contain provisions related to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).