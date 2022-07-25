Parliament roundup: 4 Congress MPs suspended on 6th day and more

New Delhi, Jul 25: Proceedings on the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session resumed at 2 p.m, instead of 11 a.m., following the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India on Monday at the Parliament House.

So far, both the Houses have failed to transact any significant business since the session began on July 18 with the Opposition protesting and demanding a discussion over GST on essential food commodities, high inflation and price rise.

Here's how the day unfolded on day 6:

4 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha after protests, slogans

Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Amid continuous disruptions, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session.

The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.

Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and hold the placards outside the house if they wanted to protest.

"If you (Opposition) want to hold a discussion, then I'm ready for it. If MPs only want to show placards in the House, then they can do so outside the house after 3 pm. The people of the country want the House to run," Birla said.

"If you want to show placards, do it outside the house. I am ready for discussions, but don't think my kind-heartedness is a weakness," the Speaker added.

Parliament roundup: On Day 5, Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 and more

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition members over price rise, with Speaker Om Birla warning that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm. Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards will have to do it outside the House. As the Opposition members continued to protest, a visibly peeved Birla told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

RS likely to pass 'Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems Amendment Bill, 2022'

The Rajya Sabha likely to discuss and pass the 'Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' on Monday. The bill was introduced last week by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a motion to elect two Members from amongst the House to be on the Committee on Official Language in an existing vacancy and another that will arise on August 1 due to the retirement of Subhash Chandra from the Rajya Sabha.

RS proceedings adjourned amid opposition protest over price rise

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Monday till 4 pm after unrelenting protests by Opposition members seeking a discussion on price rise.

When the House reassembled at 3 pm, Sambit Patra, who was chairing the proceedings, invited NCP leader Fauzia Khan to initiate a debate on the Calling Attention Motion on "the situation out of rising cases of post Covid complications."

But the Opposition members, including the Congress and TMC, continued their vociferous protest and later stormed into the well shouting slogans. As protesting opposition members continued to be in the well, the Chair adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Earlier as the House met at 2 pm, the opposition parties insisted on suspension of scheduled business and taking up of discussion on inflation.