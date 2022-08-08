Parliament passes five bills in monsoon session 2022

What is Anti-doping bill? Does India really have a doping crisis?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 08: The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Monday four days ahead of schedule. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house sine die, saying it met for 16 days and passed seven legislations.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure will end on August 10, adjourned the house sine die.

The session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.

During the session, both houses passed five bills. The Lok Sabha passed seven bills and six legislations were introduced in the House. Four bills were passed in Rajya Sabha.

The government withdrew the Data Protection Bill, 2019 and has decided to come up with comprehensive legislation.

The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Monday, four days before the scheduled end of the session. In his valedictory remarks, outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said more than 47 Hours were lost due to interruptions, "which is a sad reflection on the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament".

The two Houses had 16 sittings over 22 days since the session commenced on July 18. The session saw the election of a new President and Vice President. The Lok Sabha met for 44 hours and twenty-nine minutes during the session.

The Lok Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Rajya Sabha met for over 35 hours during the session. The debate on price rise took place after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovered from COVID-19. She replied to the debate in the two Houses and rubbished allegations of Congress.

The short-duration discussion on price rise lasted for more than four hours in Rajya Sabha and 33 members participated.

Rajya Sabha members on Monday accorded a warm farewell to Venkaiah Naidu whose term is ending on August 10.