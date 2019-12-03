Parliament passes bill to merge UTs of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 03: The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- into one unit. The Rajya Sabha passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 through voice vote.

    Parliament passes bill to merge UTs Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

    Lok Sabha had passed this bill on November 27. The merged Union Territory will be named Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

    Responding to the bill, Minister of State for Home G. Kishen Reddy said the measure will help in strengthening administrative efficiency services, fast track development of the two union territories and help in cutting down the administrative costs.

    He said the merger was supported by civil society and the elected member of Parliament of that area.

    The country currently has nine Union Territories after the creation of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, with the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of UTs will come down to eight.

