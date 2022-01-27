1 per cent concession in stamp duty in Maha from Apr 1

“IN” series will simplify re-registration of vehicles while relocating from one state to another

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration window ends today: How to register

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration window closes today. To apply one will have to visit the official website.

During the fifth edition, PM Modi will be interacting with students, parents, and teachers during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 regarding the upcoming board exams and sharing tips on how to deal with academic stress. To apply for Parishka Pe Charcha 2022 visit mygov.in.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Themes

For Students

Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19 and forthcoming exam stress.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Students are asked to write about their village, town, or city, and share also to share an unknown facet of the freedom struggle there.

Self-Reliant School for Self-Reliant India: What does self-reliance mean to you? It has been asked to share your ideas on making you and your teachers "Aatmanirbhar" in terms of teaching and learning when the schools are not fully functional due to COVID-19.

Clean India, Green India: Ideas to strengthen India's fight against climate change.

Digital Collaboration in Classrooms: How your teacher made your online class joyful, interesting, and effective during the pandemic. Your views on how the quality of online classes can be improved.

Environmental conservation and climate change resilience: During the pandemic period, activities are taken by the student for Environmental conservation and climate change.

For Teachers

National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat: How provisions of National Education Policy will empower students' lives in particular and society in general, and pave way for "Naya Bharat".

The COVID-19 Pandemic: opportunities & challenges: During pandemic, improvisations or strategies adopted in teaching-learning and creative solutions adopted by teachers.

For Parents:

Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao: The country is celebrating seven years of successful implementation of the Honorable Prime Minister's call for "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". Parents are asked to write a creative note on how it has helped in National development.

Local to Global - Vocal for Local: What would you do to make India go 'local to global' while ensuring you are 'vocal for local'.

Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning: Parents are asked to write about any new technology that they have learned from their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Guidelines

Participation is open for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th only. One can participate in the contest by first registering on the MyGov platform. For those participating from outside India, registration can be done using OTP sent on email id. Students can participate in only one theme specified for them. Students should not exceed the word limit mentioned for each activity. Students should submit responses that are original, creative and simple. The question to Prime Minister should not exceed 500 characters. Upon successful submission of entries, all students shall receive a digital certificate of participation that they may download and share on social media with #PPC2022. For OTP - Students may use their / parent's / teacher's mobile numbers. Participants must submit only original answers in their own words. Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022. The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content. Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant. All the entries submitted by the contestants can be used by MoE and MyGov on social media or website or in any other form that may be needed. Each winner will get a Certificate of Appreciation by Director, NCERT. Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Rewards

Around 2050 students, teachers, and parents will be selected through competitions on MyGov. They will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Go to mygov.in

Click on the registration link

Enter the required information

Submit your details

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 14:11 [IST]