Paresh Mesta case: BJP calls medical report fudged, want NIA probe; tension prevails in districts

A day after a medical report bust most of their claims in the case of Paresh Mesta, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a protest march in Bengaluru. The BJP has now sought a National Investigation Agency probe into the case alleging that the Siddaramaiah government and the police in Karnataka were working to protect Mesta's alleged killers.

The BJP led by MP Shobha Karandlaje, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and leader of opposition in the legislative council K S Eshwarappa took out a protest rally from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum seeking the Governor's intervention to direct the state government to transfer the case to the NIA.

"Never has there been a precedent of police asking medical experts for their opinion and that being made public. Who authorised the police to seek opinion based on autopsy and make it public? Who is the government trying to convince? The case has to be investigated by the NIA," said Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Chikmagalur. The BJP rubbished the report that punctured claims of torture made by its leaders. LEaders like Jagadish Shettar questioned the report and alleged that the Congress government in the state was attempting to influence the investigation.

The Congress, however, defended its government and accused the BJP of fanning communal flames for electoral gains. "The BJP is making false allegations and attempting to disturb the peace in Karnataka. They are turning an unfortunate death into a communal issue for their personal gains," said G Parameshwara, President, KPCC.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in parts of coastal Karnataka with police resorting to lathi charge and tear gas to control crowds in Sirsi. Thousands of people took part in protests in Honnavar and Sirsi despite prohibitory orders. The police have arrested one person for spreading false information over Pramesh Mesta's death and more arrests are likely. Home Minister of Karnataka, Ramalinga Reddy said that curfew could be imposed in sensitive areas if the need arises but now the situation was under control.

