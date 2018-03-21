Special Status for Bihar: Pappu Yadav demands discussion in Lok Sabha

The demand for Special category status for Bihar seems to be gaining momentum with Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) MP Pappu Yadav demanding urgent discussion on the matter in Lok Sabha. In a letter written to the general secretary of the Lok Sabha, Yadav highlighted the difference in development levels of the various states of India.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had yesterday said he had not given up the demand for grant of special status to Bihar "for even one second" since he first raised the issue 13 years ago.

"I had written to the then prime minister for a special status to Bihar in 2005, shortly after assuming power in the state. A year later, we got a resolution passed in the state assembly to the effect.

"Since then, the demand has been raised by us relentlessly and I have not strayed for even a second. I'm amused to see those who were never concerned about the issue have suddenly started questioning my silence," Kumar told reporters at party headquarters in Patna.

He also indicated that the issue of special status for Bihar would be raised before the 15th Finance Commission.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day