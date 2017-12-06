Panthers Party calls for Governor's rule in J&K

Jammu, Dec 5: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP)'s chief Bhim Singh on Wednesday sought President Ramnath Kovind's intervention to invoke Section 92 of Jammu and Kashmir's Constitution to impose Governor's rule in the state.

Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is invoked to impose Governor's rule. If Governor's rule is not revoked within six months, President's rule under Article 356 of the Constitution of India is imposed.

"There is no governance in the entire state. The situation in the Jammu municipal limits has crossed the flash point because of the presence of Burmese Rohingya in total defiance of law," the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) leader said in statement.

He appealed to the president to direct shifting of Rohingya refugees outside J&K, saying "it will be in the best interest of the state and the rest of the country". JKNPP chief also called on Governor N N Vohra to convene an all party meeting, either in Srinagar or Jammu and invite Hurriyat leaders.

PTI