Pandemic is Word of the Year 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pandemic is the Word of the Year 2020 according to dictionary.com. It was declared as the word of year due to its frequent usage from the beginning of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the search for the word pandemic was the highest on dictionary.com.

Since the beginning of the year, pandemic has become a significant part of our lives. It has effected the entire world as lockdowns were announced to prevent the risk of contracting the infection.

Pandemic a term which were used only in the history books before 2020 became the most used word and the number of searches for the same also sky-rocketed. The other terms that were used most frequently during 2020 were coronavirus, COVID-19 and vaccine.

Top searched words on dictionary.com:

Asymptomatic

Furlough

Frontliner

Coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine

Quarantine

Lockdown

PPE

Social distancing

Nonessential