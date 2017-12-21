Panchkula violence: Court to hear the matter on Jan 11

Panchkula District & Sessions Court will hear the matter pertaining to Panchkula violence on 11th January.

Violence broke out at Panchkula after Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case by the special CBI court on Friday leaving 32 people dead while six died at Sirsa, even as incidents of violence were reported from parts of Punjab as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Dera followers had been instructed to "not hesitate in waging war against the state" while attempting to "rescue" the Dera chief from police custody inside the Panchkula Court Complex. The state, however, was pulled up by a full bench of the High Court for its failure to nab key Dera functionary Aditya Insan, who is alleged to be a key culprit behind the mob violence of August 25.

