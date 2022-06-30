PAN-Aadhaar linking to tax exemptions: Full list of extension in timeline of compliances

What happens if you produce a PAN with is invalid

Last date to link PAN-Aadhaar is March 31; What happens if you don't link these documents

Why you need to link Aadhaar-PAN before Mar 31: Rules explained in 5 points

Now, PAN or Aadhaar mandatory for cash deposits or withdrawals above Rs 20 lakh

PAN Aadhaar linking last date ends today: Double penalty from July 1st

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 30: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has declared the penalties that you may have to pay if you do not link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card by Jun 30.

Earlier, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was extended to March 31, 2023 where you had to shell out some penalty as well.

Pay this penalty if you link PAN to your Aadhaar on or before June 30

You will attract a penalty if you link your PAN card with Aadhaar card on or before June 30. The charges of penalty has been fixed at Rs 500, according to a circular notice issued by CBDT.

Pay this penalty if you link PAN with Aadhar on or After July 1

According to CBDT's circular notice, if you link your PAN with Aadhaar on or after July 1, 2022, you will have to pay a late charge of Rs 1000.

This is how you need to make the penalty payment

You will be required to pay a penalty in the above scenarios. You will need to pay the penalty by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other Than Companies) and Minor head 500, as per the Tweet of Income Tax Department.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar by following process:

a) Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

b) Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

c) Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

d) A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to 'Profile Settings' on Menu bar and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

e) Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

f) Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

g) If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the "link now" button.

h) A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

i) You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

How to check status if PAN-Aadhaar linking is complete or not

Follow the steps given below to check if your mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking is complete:

Log on to the official website: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details

Click on the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' option

Check status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 12:03 [IST]