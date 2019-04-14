  • search
    Palm Sunday observed by Christians signifying beginning of Holy Week

    Thiruvananthapuram, April 14: Palm Sunday, which is otherwise known as Passion Sunday, celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem. He rode a donkey there in the days before he was crucified. This year, Palm Sunday will fall on April 14, as Easter Sunday is then celebrated on April 21.

    Christians in Kerala on Sunday observed the Palm Sunday, commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion and resurrection, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

    Faithful congregated in churches of various Christian denominations across the state and took out processions carrying branches of palm, symbolising the reception given to Jesus when he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Holding blessed palm fronds in their hands, the devotees, irrespective of age barriers, also took out processions in villages and towns.

    The faithful will observe fast and hold special prayers in the next week till Easter Sunday on April 16, marking Christ's resurrection after crucifixion on April 14, Good Friday.

    Sunday, April 14, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
