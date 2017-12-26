Pak's blatant disregard for culture: 'Jadhav's wife had to remove mangalsutra before meeting'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Pakistan government authorities under the pretext of security measures Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife had to remove mangal sutra, bangles and bindi before she met him at the foreign ministry building in Islamabad, MEA Spokesperson told media persons.

Kulbhushan Jadhav speaking to mother and wife across the glass screen in Islamabad. Courtesy: ANI news
Kulbhushan Jadhav speaking to mother and wife across the glass screen in Islamabad. Courtesy: ANI news

In the first media briefing after Jadhav's wife and mother's meeting with Kulbhushan, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, said, "The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav's alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility:

Raveesh Kumar said, "For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard."

According to MEA, Kulbhushan Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion.

"Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate a false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan.His appearance also raises questions about his health," said Raveesh Kumar.

"The MEA alleged that under the pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded," he added.

A day after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, his mother and wife met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were present at the residence of External Affairs Minister. Jadhav's family returned to India on Tuesday morning.

Jadhav has been in the Pakistani jail since April 2016 over allegations of being an Indian spy.

Click here: Statement by MEA official

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kulbhushan jadhav, sushma swaraj, pakistan, islamabad

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.