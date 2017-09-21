Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia area of RS Pura sector

Pakistani resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the International Border in Arnia ans RS Pura sector near Jammu on Thursday morning.

The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to the intermittent firing by the Pakistani side, reports claim.

This comes a day after a soldier was martyred as Pakistani troops opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured jawan was airlifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.

The firing which is going on for the past one week has affected the villagers living nearby.

On Septermber 15, a BSF jawan was killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. The is said to be the 11th attack in the region.

OneIndia News