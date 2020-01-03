  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan resorts to first ceasefire violation of 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

    The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.

    Pakistan resorts to first ceasefire violation of 2020
    Representational Image

    "Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in district Poonch around 2100 hours on Wednesday", the spokesman said. The firing stopped at 2330 hours.

    More PAKISTAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    pakistan army ceasefire violation line of control jammu and kashmir poonch

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 7:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue