Pakistan planning big operation: Keeps 100s of terrorists waiting at border

New Delhi, Jan 24: While several alerts have been issued ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force has said that nearly 100 terrorists were present at the launch pads along the India-Pakistan border and are waiting to be launched.

While the situation is under control, the Inspector General of the Border Security Force, Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh said in Srinagar, that there are reports that there are 104 to 135 present at the launch pads waiting to infiltrate.

He also added that a heightened vigil is being maintained after a few local guides crossed the Line of Control. We are maintaining a vigil on them and their families, he also added.

There has been a lot of activity in the border areas. An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that with the number of terrorists in the Valley dropping, Pakistan is on a mission to get more of them to infiltrate and keep Jammu and Kashmir on the boil.

Following the agreement on the cease fire between India and Pakistan, the situation has by and large remained normal.

However there have been several activities such as narcotics and arms smuggling, tunnels being built for infiltration that have been reported. In 2021, the BSG had seized 17 weapons and over 900 rounds of ammunition, 30 explosive devices and 38 kilograms of narcotics. The BSF had carried out anti-tunnel drives along the International Border. It detected two tunnels as a result of which a huge dent in the infiltration attempts by Pakistan was caused.

As much as 38.160 kg of narcotics, four AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 magazines, 339 rounds of AK ammunition, 13 pistols, 32 pistol magazines, 371 pistol ammunition, 13 grenades, 233 other ammunition, 16 metres of cordtex wire (a kind of detonating wire), a wireless set, six mobile sets, a radio receiver, 13 detonators, 15 detonator fuses and four sticky mobs were among the recoveries made by the BSF along the International Border, the officials said, according to PTI.

The BSF troops also seized about 10.93 kg of narcotics from Akhnoor along with fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 2,75,000, they said.

The troops also neutralised a Pakistani man who was trying to smuggle a consignment of narcotics from Kathua border. About 27.25 kg of drugs was seized from his possession, they said, the report also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:27 [IST]