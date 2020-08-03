Pakistan news channel Dawn hacked, shows Indian tricolour, Happy Independence Day message

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 03: One of Pakistan's leading television news channel Dawn TV was hacked on Sunday (August 2, 2020).

A leading Pakistan television news channel, Dawn, was reportedly hacked on Sunday.

Soon after the hacking, an advertisement started running on the screen with the picture of an Indian tricolour flag with a message saying 'Happy Independence Day'.

Dawn news channels of Pakistan hacked by Hackers https://t.co/vIrmd9Tvau — News Jockey (@jockey_news) August 2, 2020

Several photos and video of the screen from the channel was shared on social media by Twitter users.

Though the message was aired at the screen around 3:30 pm it was not clear for how long the message appeared on.

Confirming the incident, Dawn News authority put out a tweet in Urdu saying, "The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter."

Dawn News channel also issued a statement saying when it was broadcasting as usual, the Indian tricolour and Independence Day wish appeared over the commercial and remained on the screen for some time and then disappeared.

"Dawn News is investigating the sudden broadcast of Indian flags and Happy Independence Day text on its screen," the channel said. The authority also added that the matter is being investigated and they will inform the viewers as soon as they reaches to a conclusion.