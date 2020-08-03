YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan news channel Dawn hacked, shows Indian tricolour, Happy Independence Day message

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: One of Pakistan's leading television news channel Dawn TV was hacked on Sunday (August 2, 2020).

    A leading Pakistan television news channel, Dawn, was reportedly hacked on Sunday.

    Pakistan news channel Dawn hacked, shows Indian tricolour, Happy Independence Day message

    Soon after the hacking, an advertisement started running on the screen with the picture of an Indian tricolour flag with a message saying 'Happy Independence Day'.

    Several photos and video of the screen from the channel was shared on social media by Twitter users.

    Tough day for us says Twitter CEO, Dorsey on high profile handles being hacked

    Though the message was aired at the screen around 3:30 pm it was not clear for how long the message appeared on.

    Confirming the incident, Dawn News authority put out a tweet in Urdu saying, "The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter."

    Dawn News channel also issued a statement saying when it was broadcasting as usual, the Indian tricolour and Independence Day wish appeared over the commercial and remained on the screen for some time and then disappeared.

    "Dawn News is investigating the sudden broadcast of Indian flags and Happy Independence Day text on its screen," the channel said. The authority also added that the matter is being investigated and they will inform the viewers as soon as they reaches to a conclusion.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan hacked

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue