Pakistan had an earmarked budget of Rs 3,500 cr annum for its honey trap module

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The honey trapping modules are not just in Pakistan, but the ISI had managed to set it up in many parts of India as well. It is a well-oiled machinery which has been involved in the process of eliciting sensitive information either through the lure of cash or blackmail

New Delhi, Jan 04: The issue of honey-trapping has once again cropped and this time after former Pakistan army spokesperson for Pakistan ex-servicemen society and retired army major, Adil Raja alleged that actors were being used by the army to honey-trap politicians among others.

This is the latest controversy to hit Pakistan. The allegations were quickly denied by three top actors, Sajal Ali, Cobra Khan and Mehwish Hayat. Ali who co-starred with Sridevi in the 2017 movie Mom said that it is sad that the country has become morally debased and ugly.

Major (retd) Raja in his video had however not named women. He had taken the initials MH, MK and SA.

While the actors may have denied the allegations as baseless, the fact remains that Pakistan does indulge in a lot of honey trapping. It has used it against India on numerous occasions. The Pakistan Army has a dedicated wing that honey traps. Some of the targets have been the jawans and those working in sensitive establishments.

A dedicated budget:

In the year 2019 it was learnt that a lady by the name Anika Chopra who posed as an Army Captain at the Military Nursing Corps had some 50 jawans under her radar. It was later learnt that the lady is a Pakistani.

While honey trapping has been an old trick by many spy agencies, for India the concern has been the problem emanating from Pakistan. The honey trapping budget allocated in Pakistan per annum was Rs 3,500 crore until 2019.

The honey trap module which is controlled by the ISI and Pakistan is being run from Faridkot and a budget of Rs 3,500 crore has been allocated for the same annually since the year 2015. The kind of budget allocation for this module only shows the importance of the same for the ISI.

An official tells OneIndia that the ISI had also managed to set up such modules on a smaller scale in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and these in turn would report to their bosses in Pakistan's Faridkot

How the trap is laid:

After a trap is laid, the lady from Pakistan elicits information either through the lure of cash or blackmail. The trapped person is paid anything between Rs 5 to 10 lakh, depending on the information that is being passed on.

In 2019, the Rohtak police arrested Gaurav Kumar, following which it was learnt that he was asked to click pictures, each time he visited the Army training camp. Kumar was training to join the Army at that time.

It had been found that he had visited the training camp 18 times during which he clicked pictures and shared the information.