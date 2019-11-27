Pakistan conspiracy against Indian nationals: US apprised about mischief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: India has taken serious note of a ploy by Pakistan and China to accuse Indian ex-pats working in Afghanistan of terror crimes. India says that this is a ploy to get them listed as global terrorists.

Pakistan with the help of China has submitted proposals to designate six Indians as global terrorists.

Proposals had been submitted to list two Indian storekeepers for KEC International in Afghanistan as global terrorists. They have been identified as Raghavachari Parthasarathy and Sudhakar Pedirella.

Pak pleads UNSC with a request to release Hafiz Saeed’s 'living expenses’

While Parthasarathy has been brought back to India, Sudhakar is not traceable. Top officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that the matter has been taken seriously and India has informed the US and friendly members in the UNSC about it.

The US has already blocked two proposals that were supported by China. The other four are pending before the 1267 committee. In all six cases, Pakistan has accused the Indians of being involved in a terror attack in Peshawar, which Indian officials say is just a ploy to get back at India.

Pakistan has been facing the heat both at the UNSC as well as the Financial Action Task Force. Despite its best efforts, Pakistan was unable to block a proposal to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. We are confident that the proposals will not go through. We have appraised the US about this deliberate ploy and mischievous act by the ISI. The US has understood our concerns and would ensure that the proposals do not go through, the official also added.