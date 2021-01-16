Pak trying to hinder PM Modi’s developmental plans in J&K: Tarun Chugh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Jan 16: The BJP on Thursday said Pakistan is trying to sabotage the development plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu & Kashmir as it seems to be getting frustrated with the improving law and order situation in the union territory.

"The detection of yet another tunnel on the International Border in J&K has demonstrated Pakistan's frustration to infiltrate terrorists after the Indian security forces have repeatedly thwarted their attempts to do so," said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

He said a similar tunnel detected in November last year was also a professionally-engineered effort to infiltrate terrorists trained in terror camps commissioned by the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Chugh said Pakistan seems to be getting frustrated with the improving law and order situation in the union territory and various development schemes started in Jammu & Kashmir by Prime Minister Modi, and has been making efforts to sabotage them.

He said people in Jammu & Kashmir have started looking for peace and development, the Pakistan ISI must be feeling restless.

"The three-feet wide tunnel was constructed at a depth of 25 to 30 feet...After repeatedly violating the ceasefire on the border, the Pakistan Army had started building cross-border terrorist infrastructure to create a new infiltration route and had constituted special teams to look for them," he said.

Chugh claimed that there were 930 instances of ceasefire violations last year, a 54 per cent increase over the 605 instances the previous year, indicating Pakistan's nefarious designs to spread terrorism in J&K.

He said Pakistan was also frustrated after Modi's initiative to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and 33A, which has brought a new hope among J-K people who have started enjoying benefits of various central schemes of welfare and development.

Chugh warned Pakistan against interfering in the union territory anymore otherwise India would give it a befitting reply.