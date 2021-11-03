Pak NSA describes India as spoiler, says won’t attend India’s meet on Afghanistan

DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan’s win cannot be Indian: Anil Vij

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan's National Security Advisor has said that he would not attend the meeting on Afghanistan being hosted by India on November 10-11.

He aid that he would not go. A spoiler can't be a peacemaker he said while responding to a question on whether Pakistan will attend the meeting being hosted by India on Afghanistan.

With serious security concerns raised over Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval's team is taking the initiative and holding an in-person meeting with key nations of the region as well as the world.

Pakistan quietly allows Taliban-appointed 'diplomats’ to take charge of Afghan missions

The National Security Council Secretariat which is taking the lead to conduct the meeting has sent out invites to Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and key players including Russia, China among others.

"I think the region's obstacles are in front of you, there is no need for debate on this. On one hand is India... unfortunately (because of) the government's behaviour and ideology there, I don't see how this (peace) process will move forward and not just for Pakistan but the region." Yusuf said.

The world has unfortunately kept its eyes closed and is not talking to India was it should he also said.

The Pakistan NSA further said that if peace is established in Afghanistan, it could become a major hub as a corridor of connectivity.

For Delhi, the meeting is important as there are major concerns about the Taliban dispensation. India has said that Afghanistan should not become a terror breeding ground and its soil must not be used to launch attacks. Further India has said that the Taliban should be more inclusive while ruling and respect the rights of minorities, women and children. However the signs from the Taliban have not been encouraging as of now.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 8:35 [IST]