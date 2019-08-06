  • search
    Pak intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 06: Pakistan has intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control over the past few days and pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Tuesday.

    General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh added that Pakistan is also initiating ceasefire violations.

    Pak intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC
    A day after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and proposed to split it into two union territories, Lt Gen Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security Agencies at Srinagar to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation.

    According to a press release issued by Udhampur-based Army officials, Lt Gen Singh also said necessary security arrangements had been put in place to ensure peace and security.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
