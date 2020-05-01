Painters, dealers appreciate Nippon Paint’s efforts in supporting painter community during lockdown

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 01: Nippon Paint's Painter and Dealer partners have shown great appreciation for Nippon's contribution to the painter's ecosystem. Some of the Painters and Dealers have shared heartfelt video messages appreciating the initiative and its effect on painter's households.

More than 2000 painters and their families have benefited from Nippon Paint's measures which was rolled out at the beginning of the lockdown. As the lockdown got extended, Nippon Paint continues to roll out an array of relief measures to provide the means to essential commodities.

The relief measures were extended in the form of Amudha Surabhi digital currency, e-vouchers and distribution of essential items. The initiative encompasses painters located across India with focus on Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

