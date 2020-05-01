Painters, dealers appreciate Nippon Paint’s efforts in supporting painter community during lockdown
New Delhi, May 01: Nippon Paint's Painter and Dealer partners have shown great appreciation for Nippon's contribution to the painter's ecosystem. Some of the Painters and Dealers have shared heartfelt video messages appreciating the initiative and its effect on painter's households.
More than 2000 painters and their families have benefited from Nippon Paint's measures which was rolled out at the beginning of the lockdown. As the lockdown got extended, Nippon Paint continues to roll out an array of relief measures to provide the means to essential commodities.
The relief measures were extended in the form of Amudha Surabhi digital currency, e-vouchers and distribution of essential items. The initiative encompasses painters located across India with focus on Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Dealer video messages:
It's heartwarming to see Mr. Bala from Kalanjiam Paints in Kallakurichi appreciate our efforts to support our painter community through Amudha Surabi. He extends his gratitude to us for standing by our painter community that's most affected by this COVID crisis. #NipponPaint #AmudhaSurabi #Lockdown #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe #Painters
Surendar Singh from Krishna Hardware and Electricals in Kunigal understands how much the Coronavirus pandemic affects our painters. He extends his heartfelt appreciation to Nippon Paint for standing by these painters and offering them groceries to get through these difficult times. #NipponPaint #Lockdown #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe #Painters
Painter video messages: