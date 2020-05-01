  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Painters, dealers appreciate Nippon Paint’s efforts in supporting painter community during lockdown

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: Nippon Paint's Painter and Dealer partners have shown great appreciation for Nippon's contribution to the painter's ecosystem. Some of the Painters and Dealers have shared heartfelt video messages appreciating the initiative and its effect on painter's households.

    Painters, dealers appreciate Nippon Paint’s efforts in supporting painter community during lockdown

    More than 2000 painters and their families have benefited from Nippon Paint's measures which was rolled out at the beginning of the lockdown. As the lockdown got extended, Nippon Paint continues to roll out an array of relief measures to provide the means to essential commodities.

    The relief measures were extended in the form of Amudha Surabhi digital currency, e-vouchers and distribution of essential items. The initiative encompasses painters located across India with focus on Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

    Dealer video messages:

    Painter video messages:

    More PAINTER News

    Read more about:

    painter curfew coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X