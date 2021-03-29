Will win in 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal, 37 of 47 in Assam, says Amit Shah

Pain, wounds of family members will haunt Mamata Banerjee for long: Home Minister Amit Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 29: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the demise of the mother of a BJP worker. According to reports, the 85-year-old was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district a month ago.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters and mothers."

Earlier, the BJP worker Gopal Majumdar had accused three TMC workers of attacking his house and brutally beating up his mother Shobha. BJP President JP Nadda also condoled her death and said she had to sacrifice her life for her son being part of the BJP and the party will always remember her sacrifice.

Everything need not be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar

"I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters," Nadda tweeted.

TMC MP Saugata Roy also expressed his condolences but denied the TMC's relation with the attack. He instead cited several ailments that the woman was suffering from as the reason for her demise.

"The 85-year-old woman who suffered from various ailments passed away today. I am very sorry about her death but it had nothing to with the altercation between her son, Gopal, and the TMC worker," Roy said.

Roy further said that she got agitated thinking that her son was being attacked during the altercation between the BJP worker and TMC supporter in front of the house and in the process, she fell down.