Padmavati controversy: Police deployed outside Deepika Padukone's residence in Benglauru

Security has been heightened around Deepika Padukone's parents' house in Bengaluru following the threats issued to the actress for her film Padmavati. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had on Monday written to the state police chief seeking security to the actor's parents and sister who live in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday armed policemen were deployed outside Prakash Padukone's residence. On Monday evening, following Reddy's letter, police kept vigil outside the actor's parents' home. While the family has not sought any security, the Karnataka government has taken suo moto action to deploy police outside Deepika's house.

I have personally written to the DG-IGP of Karnataka to provide maximum security to @deepikapadukone and her family. We stand by all the daughters, Mothers and sisters of our Motherland and urge them to speak up without fear. @FilmPadmavati @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/lU6k5d5yDC — Ramalinga Reddy (@RLR_BTM) November 20, 2017

The Congress, as well as the BJP in Karnataka, have been batting for the actress pulling out the 'Kannadiga card' after Rajput organisations, including politicians have threatened to harm her and the director of Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

OneIndia News