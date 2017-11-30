Padmavati controversy: Nana Patekar condemns death threats to Bhansali , Deepika Padukone

Veteran actor Nana Patekar condemned death threats to 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone.

Patekar told media persons, " Issuing death threats to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is wrong." He stated that he cannot comment on the movie only after watching the movie.

Patekar said, "Why does controversy happen in his ( Sanjay Leela Bhansali) films? I don't know how the characters are portrayed as of now, I can tell this to Sanjay (Bhansali) only after watching the film." During the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Patekar had supported the release of the movie.

The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji were earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The makers of the film will announce a revised date after clearance from the CBFC.

The film Padmavati tells the story of a 14th-Century Hindu queen belonging to the high Rajput caste and the Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play the lead roles in the movie. Rumours of a scene in the film of the Muslim king dreaming of getting romantic with the Hindu queen enraged many like the Rajput Karnik Sena, a fringe caste group, who has called for the film to be banned.

(With agency inputs)