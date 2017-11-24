Padmavati controversy: Dead body found hanging at a Jaipur fort

The controversy over the movie Padmavati took an ugly turn on Friday after a dead body was found hanging at the Jaipur's Nahargarh fort, said reports.

According to reports, a message "Padmavati ka virodh" (Protest against Padmavati) was found written on the fort wall next to the dead body.

"We do not just burn effigies" was also scribbled on a stone near the body.

The Karni Sena, which has been vehemently protesting against the movie, has distanced itself from the incident, said reports.

It is also being reported that the youth, whose body was found hanging, may have committed suicide in protest against the movie. More details on this are still awaited.

Several Rajput groups have been protesting against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial for allegedly distorting facts and showing queen Padmavati in a poor light in the film.

Rajput Karni Sena has even demanded a ban on the movie.From fringe political groups to national parties to royals, various groups have raised the demand for film's ban. Despite Bhansali clarifying that the film respects its titular character and portrayal of Rajputs, protests are raging in over eight states at the moment.

