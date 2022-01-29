Padmashri Sardar Iqbal Singh passes away: President Kovind, PM Modi mourn social worker's death

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the death of social worker Sardar Iqbal Singh, who was listed for receiving Padma Shri by the Government of India recently.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote "Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul," PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Ramnath Kovind expressed his grief on Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Iqbal Singh ji, who made remarkable contribution in the field of education, medicine and social service. In recognition of his services, he was selected for the Padma Shri in the year 2022. My deepest condolences to his family and fans."

Sardar Iqbal Singh passed away at Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. He was aged 96.

Born on 1 May, 1926, he had earner MSc Agriculture before getting a job. After retirement, he engaged himself in social work to empower rural people and especially women in education.

He started Kalgidhar Trust in 1986 with one-room school and it has 129 Akal Academies (Sikh schools), two universities in North India, one charitable hospital, and three drug de-addiction centers, as per The Times of India.

Expressing condolence over the death, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of social worker & philanthropist Shiromani Panth Rattan, Sardar Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. Conferred with Padma Shri this year, Babaji was admired & respected for his efforts towards sewa of humanity."

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 22:44 [IST]